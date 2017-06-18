Wales wing Alex Cuthbert out of Samoa clash with shoulder ligament damage

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert has been ruled out of Friday's Test against Samoa with a shoulder injury.

The news represents a further blow to Wales coach Robin McBryde, who on Saturday lost Gareth Davies, Kristian Dacey, Cory Hill and Tomas Francis to the British and Irish Lions.

Cuthbert, 27, scored a superb individual try before suffering ligament damage attempting to score another against Tonga in Auckland on Friday, and was forced off at half-time.

McBryde said: "Alex has been in excellent form leading into this tour and that was there for all to see at Eden Park on Friday. It's a shame he's had to leave us at this juncture.

"Alex has also been a great influence off the field with the younger players in the squad. I know he'll work hard now to be back in action for Cardiff Blues' pre-season."

Wales' squad to face Tonga featured nine uncapped players and more debutants are likely with McBryde now shorn of five further players who started the first Test of their two-game tour.

Temperatures are expected to touch 30 degrees Celsius in Apia and quickly acclimatising to the sweltering heat was at the top of McBryde's priorities when his team arrived on Sunday.

Samoa were hammered 78-0 by New Zealand, but centre Kieron Fonotia is confident his team can bounce back against McBryde's men.

Ospreys centre Fonotia, who was born in Christchurch but qualifies for Samoa through his grandfather, will make his first visit to his adopted country this weekend after making his international debut against the All Blacks.

He has warned his team-mates Wales fly-half and Ospreys colleague Sam Davies must be stopped.

"I've never been to Samoa and it will be my first time, but I'm pumped to get there," Fonotia said.

"I caught up with a few of the Wales guys in New Zealand. I know they're looking forward to the game and playing against your mates is always fun.

"Sam is a very gifted player. He always seems to have a bit of time when he takes the ball to the line. We want to give it a really good crack and, in my eyes, Sam is the main danger for Wales. He's good at making the right decision at the right time, he's classy and he's got a good kicking game."