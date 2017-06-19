Wiggins has no ambitions to make Olympic return - as a rower

Five-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins has been tipped to compete at a sixth Games in Tokyo 2020 in a rowing boat - but the claims have been privately dismissed.

The 37-year-old won his fifth Olympic gold medal in the men's team pursuit at last August's Rio Games before retiring from cycling in December.

Wiggins, who is friends with former Olympic champion rower James Cracknell, has since enjoyed rowing on an indoor machine for fitness, sharing images of his workouts on social media.

And Press Association Sport understands from a source close to Wiggins that that is as far as his interest extends.

On Monday British road race champion Adam Blythe suggested Wiggins should row at Tokyo 2020.

"Putting this out there now. @SirWiggo will do rowing at #tokyo20 olympics. And probs Win Gold," Blythe, who will bid to defend his British title in the Isle of Man on Sunday, wrote on Twitter.

Blythe recently described Wiggins as a "freak" in responding to one of his training posts.

And his latest comment came a day after Wiggins posted an image of his bicycle computer, which showed a maximum power of 1589 watts, alongside the message "PB'ing 8 months into retirement". A PB is a personal best.

Wiggins, the 2012 Tour de France winner, has been shrouded in controversy since Russian hackers the Fancy Bears revealed last September that he received three therapeutic use exemption certificates for triamcinolone, a powerful corticosteroid.

Wiggins insists the drug was medically necessary to combat a pollen allergy.

A separate UK Anti-Doping investigation is continuing into the delivery of a package to Wiggins and Team Sky at the June 2011 Criterium du Dauphine. Wiggins and Team Sky deny wrongdoing.

Speaking last month, British Rowing performance director Sir David Tanner said it would be difficult for Wiggins to make the transition from bike to boat.

"I haven't heard that one," Tanner told Press Association Sport, of rumours of Wiggins' rowing bid.

"He's not the biggest of guys, so I'd guess if he did want to do rowing he'd want to be a lightweight, for which we only have two places these days."

Rowers train frequently on bikes, but it would be unusual for a cyclist to switch in the opposite direction.

Rebecca Romero switched from winning rowing silver in Athens to individual pursuit cycling gold in Beijing four years later, in 2008, when Wiggins won his second and third Olympic golds.

Wiggins, who will be 40 by the time the Tokyo Olympics begins, has raised the possibility of rowing before.

In his autobiography 'My Time', published in November 2012, Wiggins wrote: "I would love to try to be a rower at the next Olympics, in a lightweight four or something.

"It would be impossible to do: go down, lock, stock and barrel, live in Henley, train and try and be at the next Olympics in a rowing boat.

"Imagine that, going and winning the coxless four: Olympic gold in rowing, four years off. Unfortunately there is no way I could do it."