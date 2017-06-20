Andy Murray to face Jordan Thompson after Aljaz Bedene withdraws from Queen's

Andy Murray's compatriot and first-round opponent at the Aegon Championships Aljaz Bedene has withdrawn due to a wrist injury.

Bedene, who is the British number four, was scheduled to face Murray at Queen's on Tuesday afternoon but has been replaced by lucky loser Jordan Thompson.

Thompson lost to Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the second round of qualifying on Sunday. The Australian is ranked 90th in the world and has never faced Murray before.