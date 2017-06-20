Captain Morgan hoping England newcomers make most of opportunity to impress

England captain Eoin Morgan is hoping his new stars can grasp the opportunity to shine in the three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa.

Both sides will head into Wednesday night's opener at the Ageas Bowl on the back of Champions Trophy disappointment.

But with several regulars rested from international duty the England side will be looking to show their nous in the shortest form of the game.

Morgan can call upon five uncapped players in Hampshire, with Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Mason Crane, Tom Curran and Craig Overton all hoping for a chance to impress in the absence of more established names.

Asked for the one thing he was looking for in the series against the Proteas, Morgan replied: "I'd like to see some of the younger guys come in and take their chance.

"Throughout the last couple of years we have had opportunities that have come up and we had some very good players take them.

"Jonny Bairstow is a great example of that and has always scored runs every time he has come in, and to grow even more strength in depth in the squad I think we need to see even more guys come in and take chances like that."

While Morgan would not be drawn on which of his new talent would start the opener, he revealed the quintet will all be given their debuts over the course of the three matches.

"It is easier to say that, within the series, everyone is going to get a game," he said when asked how many of the new players could play.

"This is an opportunity, we don't have a T20 World Cup for two and a bit years, until 2020, so it is an opportunity particularly when the senior players are rested, to have a look at these new guys.

"We have had two sessions together, the potential the guys have is huge. The reports back we are getting form the start of the season and the North-South games, the guys did impress.

"The positive is we do have strength in depth and now matching that with opportunity is something we will see in the series."

Morgan also put all of his faith in Jason Roy and said the Surrey batsman and Alex Hales remain the best option for England at the top of the order

Roy was dropped from the team during the Champions Trophy, missing the semi-final defeat to eventual winners Pakistan having hit just 68 runs in his last nine One-Day International innings.

But he returned to form on Saturday with a knock of 92 as Surrey beat Worcestershire to reach the last four of the Royal London Cup and Morgan insists he still has the support of the England set-up.

"He is still the same fella," Morgan added.

"He has been working tremendously hard. In international cricket, if you are striking the ball well or are in good form it doesn't mean you will score runs.

"He came back for his county and scored runs and the proof is in the pudding. He looked good in the nets and did all the right things but couldn't seem to score runs.

"It is impressive that he has come back from this run of bad form and hopefully he continues it throughout the summer, everyone goes through a bad stage but it is now they come out of it that is important."