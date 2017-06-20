David Lappartient to run against Brian Cookson to become UCI president

Briton Brian Cookson has a rival for the office of UCI president as Frenchman David Lappartient announced his candidature to be head of cycling's world governing body.

Cookson was elected in September 2013, succeeding Irishman Pat McQuaid, and will bid to be re-elected for a second term this September.

Lappartient, the president of the European governing body and a former president of the French federation, on Tuesday confirmed he will stand against Cookson.

Lappartient said: "I have great passion for cycling and I want to serve our sport at the highest level.

"I have always voiced my concerns on the various challenges I have witnessed at UCI, and as a vice-President of the organisation, I have been made aware of a number of issues that must be urgently addressed if cycling is to remain a credible sport.

"It is crucial that we have at UCI a president with a real leadership, who is truly engaged and with a clear vision for cycling.

"I have these qualities and the credentials it takes to lead UCI."

The 44-year-old suggested influencing the Olympic movement was central to his manifesto.

Cookson recently suggested he did not expect Lappartient or Belgian Tom van Damme to run for president. Van Damme has yet to declare if he will also run before Wednesday's deadline.

The 65-year-old Lancastrian can already point to tangible success as the International Olympic Committee recently added four medal events to the cycling disciplines - the Madisons on the track and BMX freestyle - to see the sport become the third biggest at Tokyo 2020, after athletics and swimming.

He can also highlight successes in the Cycling Independent Reform Commission report into historical performance-enhancing drug use and the establishment of the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation, which is independent from the UCI.

However, Cookson's detractors may point to the crises at British Cycling, where he was president for 17 years until 2013, which saw an independent review into the "culture and climate" of the Great Britain team and the ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation into "allegations" of wrongdoing in the sport.

Despite those issues, Cookson has the support of British funding agency UK Sport, although he has said he will not be seeking the agency's financial backing in his campaign for re-election.