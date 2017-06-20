Elliot Daly admits he had written off his chances of Lions Test appearance

Elliot Daly has revealed he had written off his own British and Irish Lions Test chances as little as five months ago.

England flyer Daly could force his way into the Lions' frontline ranks for Saturday's first All Blacks Test in Auckland, after impressing in the 34-6 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton.

The 24-year-old admitted he would jump at the chance to face New Zealand in Auckland at the weekend, especially after dismissing his own claims at the start of 217.

Asked what Test selection would mean to him, Daly replied: "It would be amazing; at the start of the year I didn't think I had a chance.

"If I got anywhere near it, it would be unbelievable."

Wasps star Daly has carved an influential niche with England under Eddie Jones, and could reprise that wing role with the Lions against the All Blacks.

George North remains favourite to start on the Lions' left wing at Eden Park on Saturday, but Daly could well take a seat on the bench.

Lions boss Warren Gatland took Daly out of the Chiefs fray in Hamilton on the hour, withdrawing one of his star talents, potentially to keep him fresh for the weekend.

Asked if that substitution means he has done enough to warrant Test squad selection, Daly however replied: "You never think that. It was great to get the win with the boys.

"I wasn't really thinking about a big game at the start of the match. Obviously it was in the back of your mind but we wanted to win because we hadn't done that as a midweek team so far.

"I think it was a credit to everyone we had that scoreline at the end of the day."

Daly rejected suggestions he now faces a straight shoot-out with Wales powerhouse North for the Lions' left wing jersey for the first Test.

"I think it's all over the back three," said Daly, when quizzed on his chances against North.

"We know what we want to do out here and that's win the Test series.

"Whichever team is going to play we're going to back them 100 per cent and there's a lot of talented boys in the squad.

"Whoever gets picked we're going to prepare them as well as possible.

"Whatever happens, happens. You've done as much as you can now and whoever gets selected for the Test we are going to get behind them.

"We've got training on Thursday and if you're not in the team you're going to try and push those who are to try and prepare them as best as possible for Saturday."