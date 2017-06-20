Four candidates confirmed in race to replace Sir Philip Craven as IPC president

The contest to become the International Paralympic Committee's third president, replacing Sir Philip Craven, will feature four candidates, with Brazil's Andrew Parsons the strong favourite.

Born in Rio to expatriate British parents, Parsons has been involved in Paralympic sport in Brazil and South America for 20 years and is currently the IPC's vice-president.

Ex-Canadian Paralympic Committee boss Patrick Jarvis, Denmark's six-time Paralympic swimming champion John Petersson and China Disabled Persons' Federation chair Zhang Haidi will provide the competition, with the vote taking place at the IPC general assembly in Abu Dhabi on September 8.

In a statement, Parsons said: "This election comes at an exciting, but crucial, time for the IPC and Paralympic movement, following the successes of London 2012 and Rio 2016, and with para-sport experiencing unprecedented growth under Sir Philip Craven's guidance and leadership.

"This progress has not been without its challenges and it is vital that the IPC continues to build on the strong foundations that have been laid and work in the best interests of every single para-athlete and our great family of stakeholders.

"It is vital that the next IPC president is someone who offers strong, inclusive leadership and has a clear vision that harnesses the unique potential of para-sport and its ability to inspire and excite."

Another advantage the 40-year-old Parsons may have over his rivals is his decision to appoint Vero, the London-based strategic communications firm run by Mike Lee, to mastermind his campaign, given its track record of success in bidding races and other sports elections.

Petersson has also been shortlisted for the role of vice president - along with New Zealand's Duane Kale and Majid Rashed from the UAE - although candidates can only be elected for one position.

There are also 22 nominees, including British Paralympic Association chairman Tim Reddish, to fill 10 "members at large" positions on the IPC's governing board.

Whoever replaces Craven, who has run the IPC for 16 years, will also join the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with a possible 2018 Winter Games ban for Russia being one of the most pressing issues facing the organisation.

The IPC decided to ban the Russian team from the Rio Paralympics for flagrant doping, but the IOC opted against that sanction, enabling the Russians to send almost a full-strength team to Brazil.