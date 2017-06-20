WADA hands partial suspension to Los Angeles anti-doping laboratory

The World Anti-Doping Agency has announced a three-month partial suspension of the University of California, Los Angeles' OIympic analytical laboratory.

The UCLA laboratory - which was set up when Los Angeles held the Olympics in 1984 - is one of the oldest and most respected in the world, and is the main anti-doping lab in the United States.

The suspension, effective from June 14, comes as a result of " WADA's quality assessment procedures that identified non-conformities with best practice".

The UCLA laboratory may appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days of receipt of notice (June 16).

A WADA statement on Tuesday read: "T he World Anti-Doping Agency has partially suspended its accreditation of the UCLA Olympic analytical laboratory as it relates to analysis of specific prohibited substances, effective 14 June 2017 for a period of three months.

"The suspension of these analyses by the UCLA laboratory...is a result of WADA's quality assessment procedures that identified non-conformities with best practice."

The WADA said the UCLA lab could continue its usual anti-doping procedures during the three-month suspension, but must seek "a second opinion" on abnormalities relating to four substances.

Its statement continued: "The UCLA laboratory can continue carrying out all its regular anti-doping activities. However, the laboratory must obtain a second opinion from another WADA-accredited laboratory prior to reporting any adverse analytical finding (AAF) for the glucocorticoids 'prednisolone' and 'prednisone'; and, the anabolic steroids 'boldenone' and 'boldione'.

"This type of suspension, which is limited to certain substances or classes of substances and that has been applied to other WADA-accredited laboratories in the past, allows for appropriate monitoring of the UCLA laboratory to ensure full implementation of necessary improvements with the objective of return to full compliance."

There are 34 WADA-accredited laboratories around the world, and six - Almaty, Bloemfontein, Bogota, Lisbon and Mexico City are the others - are currently partially or fully suspended from testing.

Another four - Beijing, Doha, Madrid and Rio - have only recently been reinstated, while Moscow's lab lost its accreditation entirely when its central role in Russia's state-sponsored doping programme was revealed in 2015.