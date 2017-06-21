Aidy Boothroyd tells England to put best foot forward to clinch semi-final place

England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd hopes the Young Lions will be able to give Poland the boot at Euro 2017 after his bargain buy.

The manager has been spotted wearing a pair of London brogues on match-days as he tries to guide England to glory.

The shoes, which were reduced to £39.99 from £75 when Boothroyd found them on the high street, include a streak of blue suede which has stood out on the touchline.

Victory over hosts Poland in Kielce on Thursday would book England a last-four spot in the tournament for the first time since 2009.

And Boothroyd has tried to take the heat off his players after they put one foot in the semi-finals on Monday with a 2-1 Group A triumph over Slovakia.

He said: "I knew there would be a little bit of stress and a little bit of pressure so I thought I would buy a pair of shoes that might be a talking point and take some off the heat off them!

"I got them out of TK Maxx and as soon as I put them on, Nathan Redmond looked at them and said, 'Strange shoes, boss'. So they are a nice little distraction.

"Lucky shoes? I don't know about that. They only go with so many things. If we win it, I might wear them every day.

"It's pressure you want. You don't want to not have pressure in your life. You need a bit of pressure, it keeps you healthy. It's good in many ways and is important because it helps keep everyone calm and in keel.

"For me personally it is really enjoyable, getting your stomach knotted up just like everybody else. I think over the years I have managed to keep calmer and hopefully more calculated."

England have drawn with Sweden and beaten Slovakia to top their pool with one game to go in Kielce, and Boothroyd wants them to grow into the tournament.

He said: "I'd be lying if I said I'd planned it this way because I didn't want us to peak too early. But the honest answer is, we are finding our feet.

"We have had a bit of luck with injuries but I am pleased with how it's gone. I think if we keeping improving the way we have, we will have half a chance of going further in the tournament."