De Villiers and Behardien make fifties but England set 143 to win first T20

A disciplined bowling display saw England set themselves up to seal victory in the opening game of their three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl.

With both sides showing six changes from their last respective T20 outing, it was the hosts who had the better of the opening innings, restricting South Africa to 142 for three.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, South Africa were hit by three early wickets before solid and unspectacular half-centuries from AB de Villiers (65 not out) and Farhaan Behardien (64no) steadied the ship .

England handed a debut to leg-spinner Mason Crane on his home ground and he was part of a bowling line-up which strangled the batting potential.

South Africa were introducing their own hopefuls but for their new-look opening pair it was a day to forget.

JJ Smuts played on to a David Willey delivery off the first ball of the innings, with Rezza Hendricks lasting only two balls, scoring three runs before being caught by Willey at midwicket off the bowling of Mark Wood.

That brought experienced skipper De Villiers to the crease, with the 33-year-old still with criticism for the Proteas' Champions Trophy display ringing in his ears.

David Miller joined his captain as the tourists had to set about recovering from an inauspicious start, with De Villiers hitting the first boundary of the match with an off-side four before Miller clubbed a six down the ground.

Chris Jordan restricted the push in his first over, varying his pace to keep De Villiers guessing only to be sent for four from a slower delivery at the end of his over.

Miller (9) could not offer much support to De Villiers, edging behind to Jos Buttler as Wood took his second of the innings.

Liam Dawson came into the attack ahead of debutant and fellow Hampshire spinner Crane but the newcomer was soon thrown the ball and had a hopeful lbw appeal turned down.

The 50 came up for South Africa off Crane's next delivery as Behardien helped De Villiers tick the score over.

Jason Roy, enduring a torrid time with the bat, put down a chance to catch De Villiers on 25 as he tried to up the run-rate.

After three run-outs in their Champions Trophy exit at the hands of India, De Villiers survived getting out in the same fashion as Eoin Morgan missed a chance at the stumps with his counterpart well short.

Morgan continued with spinners at both ends as the runs dried up for South Africa, Crane again with a failed lbw appeal at the end of the 12th over.

Another chance for his first international wicket passed Crane by as De Villiers top-edged a delivery into the air, only for Roy to come up short in his chase.

His final ball of his debut was a full toss, cracked for four by De Villiers, who punched the air after finally finding the boundary.

Crane was then slightly out of place as Behardien hammered a ball in his direction, missing the catch as it sailed over him before bouncing before the boundary.

While he had laboured to score runs, De Villiers brought up his 50 in style, hitting his first six of the innings with a superb scoop.

Behardien followed suit at the start of the 19th over to record his first international T20 50 and he celebrated in style with a huge six from the next delivery.

A final maximum from De Villiers in the final over pushed South Africa on to 142 with a fourth-wicket stand of 109.