Eoin Morgan hails England performance as South Africa are brushed aside

Eoin Morgan hailed a near-complete performance from England as they hammered South Africa to win their Twenty20 opener by nine wickets at the Ageas Bowl.

A disciplined bowling performance saw the hosts take three early wickets to heap the pressure on the Proteas and their skipper AB De Villiers, and paved the way for the convincing victory.

Hampshire's 20-year-old leg-spinner Mason Crane was handed his international debut at his home ground and he played his part in restricting South Africa.

He and county team-mate Liam Dawson strangled any chance of De Villiers and Farhaan Behardien piling on the runs after JJ Smuts was bowled by David Willey off the first ball of the match.

England were never in trouble in their chase of 143 as Johnny Bairstow hit 60 off just 35 deliveries to claim man-of-the-match honours.

"It is as close to a complete performance as you can ask for," Morgan said.

"The bowlers did an unbelievable job even after taking early wickets. Both ends from the spinners didn't get away from them, the two spinners held their nerves really well and I think there was a bit more in the pitch than when we batted.

"The way we came out and batted dictated things to them. (Jason) Roy smokes for a few overs and it takes the game away."

Crane was tricky on his debut, only bowling one poor delivery from his last ball - a full-toss which De Villiers sent to the boundary.

"We know he has the potential and skill level, he has proved that at county level," Morgan said. "It is about reigniting that form at international level and having the mindset to stay in the moment.

"It worked today and obviously there are very good signs. His skills are good, we know that, it is delivering them against (players like) De Villiers, who is one of the best of our generation - delivering against him is a task especially when he is coming after you.

"The challenge for him now is if people counter him, how he comes back from it? But they are really good signs for a player coming in."

Morgan also reserved special praise for Bairstow, who is now shaping up to be a pivotal man for England in all forms of the game.

"He does it every time," Morgan said of the Yorkshireman.

"It is very healthy for our squad, not only the guys who are missing out look at him and see that is the level they need to be at for a chance, but also for the players in the team to know where they need to be as well."

De Villiers, on the back of a poor Champions Trophy showing which saw him and his players criticised, was left to rue the pedestrian way South Africa started here.

"It was a slow start and we lost a couple of wickets when it was probably the best time for us to bat," he said "It got really slow after that. I felt good from the word go but unfortunately we had to rebuild for a few overs to get us going again.

"I think we did okay to get it back, it was really difficult to get it away. We came up 20, 25 runs short and they bowled pretty well.

"We were outplayed tonight, I pride myself in taking it to the bowlers at the end but it was really difficult to get it away.

"They had the freedom to go after us because they had wickets in hand and were chasing a low total."