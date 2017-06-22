Demarai Gray confident England Under-21s can win Euro 2017

Bullish Demarai Gray believes England can win Euro 2017 after they reached the semi-finals.

The Young Lions cruised into the last four for the first time since 2009 after brushing aside hosts Poland 3-0 in Kielce on Thursday to top Group A.

They will not find out their opponent until after the group stage is completed on Saturday but could face Germany if they win Group C.

Gray scored England's opener against the hosts - who had Jan Bednarek sent off late on - while Jacob Murphy also netted before Lewis Baker's late penalty.

And, when asked if he felt Aidy Boothroyd's side could win the competition, Leicester winger Gray t old Sky Sports 1: "Why not?

"Everyone knows what depth we've got in the team and as a team we've shown what we are capable of tonight so if we can put that performance into the semi-finals no matter who we get we will cause teams problems.

"We've got to go out there with confidence and do what we do best."

It was Gray's first start of the tournament after he replaced Tammy Abraham, who had turned his ankle in training, and t he 20-year-old hopes he can hold on to his place.

He added: "Obviously that's what I want to do, score as much as I can and create goals. It meant a lot to me (his goal) but most importantly we got the points and can progress now.

"Like every player I want to play every game so my opportunity came today, I've had to be patient. Hopefully I've done enough to keep my place in the team."

Gray opened the scoring after six minutes before setting up Murphy to double England's lead in the second half. Abraham then won a late penalty and, after Bednarek was dismissed for a second booking, Baker dispatched the spot-kick to wrap up a confident win.

But boss Boothroyd was more cautious over England's hopes of becoming European champions, despite watching his men's best performance in Poland ahead of Tuesday's semi-final.

"Well, I believed we could get to the semi-finals. And we have got there. We have gone from being one of the best 12 to one of the best four, whoever they are," he said.

"The plan is to get to be one of the best two and then, hopefully, the best one. I wouldn't be arrogant enough to say that we are one of the favourites. I don't think we are.

"But I think we are getting better and better. When you have a team like that, one that has got momentum and keeps clean sheets, you have got half a chance."

The only cause for concern for England was losing Nathaniel Chalobah and Nathan Redmond to injury and Boothroyd did not want to risk either, with suggestions Chalobah injured his groin.

He added: "We will have to look at him in the morning and see how he is. It is the same with Nathan Redmond. They both just felt tweaks and it was a decision I had to make, whether I kept them on or change it around.

"Thankfully the lads who came on did really, really well. I have got a full squad to pick from but we will know more in the morning."