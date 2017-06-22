Eoin Morgan impressed with England debutant Mason Crane

Eoin Morgan believes debutant Mason Crane demonstrated he could develop into a long-term prospect for England as he made his bow in the nine-wicket Twenty20 victory against South Africa.

Crane, 20, looked comfortable with the ball in his hand having been handed his maiden cap at his home ground of Hampshire.

England never looked like losing the first of a three-match series against the Proteas and Jonny Bairstow's explosive 60 was more than enough to see them to their 143-run target with 33 balls remaining.

Having lost the toss and been put in to bowl, England stormed out of the traps with JJ Smuts falling to the first ball of the innings before fellow opener Rezza Hendricks was sent packing by Mark Wood six balls later.

Even the experienced David Miller could only add nine before skipper AB de Villiers and Farhaan Behardien steadied the ship.

They would stay there for the remainder of the innings, the former hitting 65 from 58 and Behardien scoring his maiden T20 half-century with 64 from 52.

Crane played his part and was tricky on his debut, only bowling one poor delivery from his last ball - a full toss which De Villiers sent to the boundary.

Asked how the youngster had fared, captain Morgan replied: "Really well.

"We know he has the potential and skill level, he has proved that at county level. It is about reigniting that form at international level and having the mindset to stay in the moment.

"It worked today and obviously there are very good signs. His skills are good, we know that, it is delivering them against (players like) De Villiers, who is one of the best of our generation - delivering against him is a task especially when he is coming after you.

"The challenge for him now is if people counter him, how he comes back from it? But they are really good signs for a player coming in."

De Villiers also spoke of Crane after another disappointing performance for South Africa, but said he and his team-mates had let the newcomer off the hook on occasion.

"I picked his deliveries but he did pretty well for a youngster," he said.

"He must have been under pressure playing in a packed stadium against our best players. He has definitely got some skill and it is nice to see some of the youngsters like that coming through."