Chris Froome has eyes on fourth title as Team Sky name Tour de France squad

Chris Froome will once again be able to call on a strong and experienced Team Sky line up in the Tour de France after Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa were named in the nine-man squad on Thursday.

Thomas and Landa led Sky in the Giro d'Italia in May but their overall hopes were ended when a police motorbike caused a crash on the Blockhaus climb on stage nine.

While the Spaniard Landa continued in the race, taking victory on stage 19 over the famed Stelvio pass and winning the mountains classification, Welshman Thomas was forced to withdraw two stages later but has recovered from his injuries in time to head to France.

Froome is looking to win the Tour for the third time in a row and fourth overall following victories in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

"The Tour de France is a special race and it would just be incredible to win it for a fourth time," the 32-year-old said. "Aiming for that fourth victory has given me a lot of motivation.

"To me, each Tour tells a different story. Every Tour is a different battle in terms of getting that yellow jersey and then trying to hold on to it.

"We're ready as a team and I can't wait for the Tour to start now. Honestly, I just love it. It's a feeling that you don't get from any other race."

Although Thomas and Landa are in, there are noticeable absences from the nine-man group, with Wout Poels and Ian Stannard left out along with Peter Kennaugh.

Dutchman Poels, who played a major role in Froome's victory 12 months ago, suffered a significant knee injury in February and only returned to race at the Route du Sud last week.

British duo Stannard and Kennaugh were both in the Sky team in the traditional Tour warm-up race, the Criterium du Dauphine, earlier this month but have been overlooked in the final selection, with Kennaugh expected to focus on the Vuelta a Espana instead.

Stannard rode in all three of Froome's previous Tour victories but withdrew in the Dauphine due to illness.

That means there are three Britons in the squad, with Froome and Thomas joined by valued road captain Luke Rowe.

As it has for the past few editions, the Sky squad contains plenty of strength and experience.

The 36-year-old German Christian Knees will line up in his homeland as the Tour begins in Dusseldorf on July 1, and forms part of a hugely experienced core alongside 35-year-old time trial specialist Vasil Kiryienka and 33-year-old Spanish climber Mikel Nieve.

Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski is rewarded for a hugely impressive spring with a place in the squad, which is completed by Colombian climber Sergio Henao.

With fewer mountain-top finishes and time trial kilometres than recent editions, the route could open up the field but Sky believe they have tailored their squad accordingly.

"We've selected a strong and experienced line-up who will support him, and we'll be looking to use the strength of the team to our advantage," team principal Sir Dave Brailsford said.

Sky will head to France still awaiting the outcome of a UK Anti-Doping investigation into alleged wrongdoing.

That investigation is focusing on the contents of a package delivered to the team and Sir Bradley Wiggins following his victory in the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine. Wiggins and Team Sky have denied any wrongdoing.

The issue could still dog the team in France this summer, as they have previously faced hostile crowds and tough questioning during the Tour.

However, Brailsford said he had no concerns as they prepare to head to France.

"I'm very confident there's been no wrongdoing," Brailsford said on Sky Sports News. "From an investigation point of view we will wait for the outcome but I'm very confident there's no wrongdoing.

"As far as the Tour de France goes we're very focused on the race. We were racing there last week in the Criterium du Dauphine and there was absolutely no change in terms of the support that was at the side of the road.

"We've got to remember that when we go and race at the Tour de France every year ever since we started it's been a hostile environment for us as a team to race in and I expect it to be no different in that sense, but we're ready, we're focused on it and we're looking forward to it.

"I'm as excited now as I've ever been going into a race. We just want to get out there and get started."