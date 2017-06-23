Chris Froome tabs his old friend Richie Porte as Tour de France favourite

Three-time winner Chris Froome expects an aggressive, open Tour de France and believes friend Richie Porte is now a feisty foe in the battle for the yellow jersey.

Froome won the Tour in 2013, 2015 and 2016, but is yet to show his true form in 2017 and finished fourth in traditional warm-up the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month.

Porte, who left his role as Froome's chief lieutenant at Team Sky to seek his own chances at BMC Racing in 2016, was frustrated at a lack of cooperation from his friend which he believes cost him victory in the Dauphine by 10 seconds.

The pair, who are based in Monaco, remain on speaking terms and trained together on Wednesday, but there could be some lingering animosity on the bike.

"You don't forget that for July," Porte said after finishing behind Astana's Jakob Fuglsang at the Dauphine.

Porte was fifth overall in the 2016 Tour, but Froome says the Australian is favourite when the race begins in Dusseldorf on July 1.

Froome told Press Association Sport: "I'm sure a point will come where he'll return the favour. I've got no doubt about that.

"I can understand Richie's disappointment. There were a lot of comments made in the heat of the moment.

"We're still good friends off the bike. We're still talking. (It is) still a bit of a touchy subject.

"I've got a lot of respect for Richie. I've ridden with Richie for years and always known what he's capable of doing. It's great to see him reaching his full potential.

"On his current form he was certainly the strongest rider in the race at the Dauphine, on the climbs and in the time-trial.

"He's definitely going to be the man to beat come July."

Froome anticipates numerous challengers for the fabled maillot jaune as he seeks a fourth title in five years.

The 32-year-old is uncertain what to expect from Colombia's Nairo Quintana, who could share the lead of Movistar with Alejandro Valverde after finishing second in May's Giro d'Italia.

Valverde, Froome says, "is certainly on my list of 10, 12 guys who could potentially win the Tour".

France's Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), the runner-up last year, and two-time winner Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) are others with pedigree.

Briton Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), whose twin brother Adam finished fourth in 2016, and Ireland's Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors) could be outside podium bets.

"It's a very, very open race this year," Froome added.

"The route has really opened things up, with fewer mountain top finishes and very little time-trial kilometres.

"It means there are very few opportunities for the typical GC (general classification) battle we see at the Tour de France and leaves the race a lot more open for people to go on the offensive. The race will probably reward those who do.

"We could be in for some really aggressive racing."

There are just 36.5-kilometres of time trials - 14km for the opening stage and 22.5km in Marseille when the Tour winner will be crowned on the penultimate day.

The Kenya-born Briton felt the benefit of racing at the Dauphine, which he won in each of the years preceding his prior Tour victories, after building his season slowly.

"I'm coming into the summer a lot fresher and a lot less raced," Froome added.

"The Dauphine was just what I needed to get that last bit of intensity that maybe I was lacking.

"I feel ready for the Tour. This is where it counts. From here until the end of the summer."

Since finishing the Dauphine Froome has had a week-long stint at altitude in Sestriere, Italy. He has also been working on his time trialling in recent weeks, having suprisingly lost time against the clock in the Dauphine.

If all goes well Froome is pencilled in to start the Vuelta a Espana, which begins on August 19.

But the unexpected can happen at the Tour, as Froome experienced last year when he had to ascend Mont Ventoux on foot.

The peloton does not visit the 'Giant of Provence' this year, but the 50th anniversary of the death of Tom Simpson on the slopes of Mont Ventoux will fall on July 13th.

Froome is not the only Briton seeking a momentous month. Mark Cavendish, assuming he is selected by Team Dimension Data following a three-month absence with illness, is seeking to add to his 30 Tour stage wins and move closer to Eddy Merckx's record of 34.

Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) is also seeking a record - a sixth points classification to move level with Germany's Erik Zabel. Sagan has won the green jersey for the last five years.