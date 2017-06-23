Community Shield proceeds to be donated to Grenfell Tower fire victims

Proceeds from this summer's Community Shield match at Wembley will be donated to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Football Association says it is hoped that the match will raise around £1.25million for the victims of the tragedy and their families. The number of people to have died as a result of the fire, including those classed as missing presumed dead, remains at 79.

The FA will also invite the families of the victims, survivors and emergency service personnel to the game between Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday, August 6.

FA chairman Greg Clarke said: "Like the rest of the country, we were all deeply saddened by the terrible incident at Grenfell Tower. The suffering and loss for those involved is unimaginable.

"Whilst only a football match, we hope that in some small way through the Community Shield we can help. Two great London clubs will come together to play at the city's most famous stadium just a few miles from Kensington. They will be united in their passion for football, grief at this tragic loss and support for their community.

"Football is for all, and we hope that on August 6 it can in its own way give something back to those who are most in need."