Heather Knight urging England to relish added pressure of being World Cup hosts

Heather Knight hopes the increased expectation that comes with the territory of hosting a Women's World Cup on home soil can bring out the best in her England troops.

England have won the competition on their two previous occasions as hosts - the inaugural 1973 edition and in 1993 - although they are only second favourites this time around with bookmakers, behind defending champions Australia.

Their Antipodean rivals are chasing an unprecedented seventh title but England come into this tournament on the back of encouraging warm-up wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

First up for Knight's side is India at Derby on Saturday in a group stage where all eight teams play each other once with the top four advancing to the semi-finals before the final at Lord's on July 23.

Knight said: "As a team we have really tried to embrace that it is a home World Cup and we know that brings added pressure but we are in a good place to deal with that.

"There is bound to be pressure. It's going to be one of the most visible World Cups. Pressure comes with that, but as a team we try and embrace that. There are bound to be nerves. We are all human at the end of the day.

"How we deal with those, and use the pressure to our advantage, that's what you train for. You want to play in front of people watching you, you want that pressure, and you want to perform under pressure. So, as a side we are trying to go and relish it."

Sarah Taylor, who was named in the team of the tournament when England last won the World Cup in 2009, is set to play her first one-day international in more than a year following a break from the game because of a stress-related illness.

But England have been forced to rejig their plans after announcing opener Lauren Winfield will miss out against India - and probably their second match against Pakistan next Tuesday - due to a wrist injury.

Winfield had struck up a fine opening partnership with Tammy Beaumont following the retirement of Charlotte Edwards last year.

But she injured her wrist against New Zealand on Wednesday, when she kept wicket and then retired after making 27 from 28 balls.

Knight, who herself has only recently recovered from a stress fracture in her foot, is among the options to move up a place to opener against India, whom the England captain expects to provide a tough opening contest.

Knight added: "India is a very good side and has some old stalwarts in its squad and some wise heads like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have been around for a long time and it also has some exciting young players coming through."

India captain Raj admitted there will be some early anxiety among some of the less experienced members of her squad.

She said: " India has a lot of players who are playing in their first World Cup so there will be some nerves. But once we get out on the field, we will block all that out and focus on the game."