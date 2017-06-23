Jonny Bairstow keeps victory over South Africa in perspective

Jonny Bairstow was quietly impressed by England's display in their Twenty20 victory over South Africa - but he wants to keep things in perspective heading into the second match at Taunton.

The 27-year-old Yorkshireman picked up the man of the match award as he smashed an unbeaten 60 off just 35 balls to guide England to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over the tourists at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

England, showing six changes from their last T20, were disciplined with the ball having been put into bowl before Bairstow, ably assisted by a knock of 47 not out from Alex Hales, saw them home.

Even though Bairstow was pleased to see debutant Mason Crane and fellow Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson perform well alongside Chris Jordan and wicket-takers David Willey and Mark Wood, he knows there is more to be done.

"They bowled lovely," he said of the spinners.

"Eight overs, to go for 40 runs, you can't complain at all but at the same time we cant get ahead of ourselves.

"We know they still have a lot of learning to do and we have a lot of learning to do as a side and I think it is important we don't get too far ahead of ourselves saying we should be 'X, Y and Z in this, that and the other' because Mason is still learning his trade as well.

"I think we have got to give credit to our bowlers. First up, to take three wickets in the first six overs changes games.

"It did exactly that, they had to rebuild and couldn't keep going and going and then that resulted in them only being able to get to 140."

While England look to seal the T20 series with another win over the Proteas on Friday, Stuart Broad is likely to find out if injury will rule him out of the first Test against South Africa at Lord's on July 6.

Broad aggravated a long-standing injury to his left heel earlier this week which leaves him as a doubt.

He was only able to bowl one over before leaving the field after the problem flared up once more while playing for Nottinghamshire on Wednesday.

Press Association Sport understands the 30-year-old underwent a scan on Thursday and England should provide a clearer indication of his status in the next 24 hours.

Broad has been managing his left heel for a number of years and wears special bowling boots in an effort to prevent injury.