Eoin Morgan: England's decider against South Africa will not be a grudge match

Eoin Morgan has rejected the idea that England's NatWest International T20 decider with South Africa has become a grudge match following Jason Roy's bizarre dismissal at Taunton.

Roy became the first player in international T20 cricket history to be given out for obstructing the field after Andile Phehlukwayo's throw hit him when he was short of his ground.

South Africa's appeal was upheld by third umpire Tim Robinson - who considered Roy's run an act of deliberate blocking - and, with England's top scorer removed for 67, the Proteas levelled the series with a dramatic three-run victory.

The three-match series will be decided on Sunday, but skipper Morgan played down suggestions the Cardiff clash is a needle match after South Africa called for Roy's dismissal in unusual fashion.

"Absolutely not, not at all," Morgan said when asked if there would be any leftovers from Taunton.

"We'll take it for what it is. It was probably a 50-50 call. You could see both sides of it.

"Everyone in the changing room thought it could go either way so it's not massively controversial.

"You can see why the umpires gave him out. Jason obviously looked at the umpire but after that he ran in a straight line, so that's why it was a 50-50 call.

"They (South Africa) were certainly entitled to appeal and the spirit of the game is open to interpretation."

Morgan had won the toss earlier in the day as he was confident England could complete a series win by chasing down South Africa on a flat surface with small boundaries all around.

But he was left to count the cost of that decision as the game finished in real gloom at a ground with no floodlights.

"It wasn't easy in that light," Morgan said. "I would have second guessed myself and changed it (the decision to bowl first)."

Asked if those were the darkest conditions he had played in, Morgan replied: "By a country mile."

But Morgan refused to make excuses for England's defeat when, chasing 175 for victory, they were well-placed at 133 for two at the start of the 16th over.

"We were going really well for much of the chase but we lost a wicket at a crucial moment and nobody was able to take it up after that," Morgan said.

"We didn't deserve to win because we didn't capitalise on the start we had."

Surrey seamer Tom Curran took three wickets on his England debut, but South Africa's Chris Morris was named man of the match for his decisive four-over spell of two for 18.

And Morris defended the Proteas' appeal against Roy, saying: " It's part of the rules.

"It looks a lot worse than it actually is with us appealing like that, but you've got to appeal to get a decision from the umpires.

"We'll take it and run, but the on-field umpire told me at the time that the right decision was made."