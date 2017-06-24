Jamie Roberts filled with pride after Wales stun Samoa

Wales captain Jamie Roberts was a proud man after he led his team to a famous victory over Samoa.

Centre Roberts, 30, guided Robin McBryde's youthful charges to a 19-17 comeback win in Apia as Steffan Evans popped up with two crucial second-half tries.

It meant Wales came out on top despite the dreadful conditions on the Pacific Island.

"It's been a huge honour to tour here because the boys won't get to do it again in their rugby careers," Roberts said. "I doubt they'll play here again for Wales.

"It's not like touring New Zealand, South Africa and Australia where we tour regularly. The last tour here was 23 years ago.

"It was a once-in-a-career opportunity really and this win was about a culmination of the effort we've put in as a squad.

"This group got together four weeks ago with a short turnaround time to play two games, but those boys have gelled superbly and played for each other and the jersey and you can't ask for much more than that."

Roberts was a shining light to Wales' younger players at Apia Park. Trailing 10-9 at the break after Sam Davies' three penalties responded to a try from Samoan wing Alapati Leiua, Wales were still in the game as the second half began.

Hooker Maatulimanu Leiataua looked to have given the Pacific Islanders the win after he hit back following Evans' first try, but the Scarlets man was not to be denied.

His second - a diving finish in the corner - sent the impressive young tourists home with two victories following their 24-6 win over Tonga last Friday.

Roberts said: "I think it was 10-man rugby at its best. Our centres and wingers did a good job chasing and the half-backs kicked outstandingly.

"Aled Davies kicked beautifully and the kick to compete off nine is huge.

"It's certainly one of the most enjoyable tours I've been on and to captain Wales is a huge honour for me. It's probably one of the proudest moments of my career."

Wales' latest victory came despite their starting XV going into the game boasting just 151 caps of international experience.

"These young lads won't realise how special this is," Roberts said. "Maybe they will some time later when they reflect on their careers.

"They have a lot to come in their international careers and it's been a hugely enjoyable tour on my behalf."