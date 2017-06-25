Lizzie Deignan claims fourth National Road Race title

Lizzie Deignan overhauled long-time leader Elinor Barker in the final stages to claim her fourth National Road Race title on the Isle of Man on Sunday.

The Boels-Dolmans rider added to her Tour de Yorkshire title in April as she caught Barker (Matrix Pro Cycling) with less than 2km remaining of the 103.7km course.

Barker led by a minute at one stage before being reeled in, with Katie Archibald (Team WNT) and defending champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) finishing second and third respectively.

Deignan said: "It's great to be in the (national champion's) jersey again. I t's always such a difficult race to win - you don't just need good legs, you need a lot of luck too.

"It's one of the hardest national championships I've ever won. I'm very proud of the fact that we have so many women now who are capable of competing internationally as well as domestically."

Mark Cavendish was due to to step up his bid for Tour de France selection as he raced around his home island in the men's race later on Sunday.