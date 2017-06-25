Roger Federer sees off Alexander Zverev to land ninth Gerry Weber Open title

Roger Federer brushed aside the challenge of rising star Alexander Zverev to clinch his ninth Gerry Weber Open title in Halle.

The 35-year-old Swiss required just 53 minutes to complete a 6-1 6-3 victory which also gave him his fourth ATP title of the year to date.

Federer's victory answered questions about his recent lay-off, which ended in a shock defeat to Tommy Haas on his comeback in Stuttgart this month.

The 20-year-old Zverev had no answer to Federer's inch-perfect execution and was broken three times in a lightning-fast first set.

Zverev did finally set a break point on the Federer serve in the first game of the second set, but it passed by and Federer raced on to complete victory.