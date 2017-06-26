Jos Buttler highlights importance of 'mental freshness' after England win

Jos Buttler felt Eoin Morgan's decision to hand over the England Twenty20 captaincy to him underlined the importance of players remaining in peak condition.

England secured a 2-1 NatWest International T20 series victory over South Africa with a 19-run victory in Cardiff on Sunday.

But Morgan guaranteed himself a fair share of the headlines when he chose to sit out the game, saying: "There's a rigorous Test schedule coming up."

The decision was criticised by former England skipper Michael Vaughan who tweeted: "1-1 ... Series decider ... and the England Skipper is resting !!!!!!!!!!!!! #WTF ..... Worlds gone mad."

However, having been told about his promotion by Morgan on Saturday evening, Buttler defended the Irishman, with so many demands placed on the modern-day cricketer.

"It shows how much cricket gets played," said Buttler, who had previously led England in Dubai and Bangladesh, but never on home soil.

"It's very important to keep guys mentally fresh. It's not always the physical side of things.

"You're looking to move cricket forward and add context to things.

"Whether you do that with a world league or something like that, I don't know those answers.

"But if you turned up here, saw a brilliant game of cricket and England win the series, then as an England fan I think you can go home very happy."

Dawid Malan was named man of the match after making the highest score by an England player on their T20 debut.

The Middlesex left-hander, who was educated in South Africa and began his career in the Western Cape at Boland, has had to wait until being close to his 30th birthday to make his international bow.

But he sent his second ball from Chris Morris for six, and his 78 from 44 deliveries set South Africa a target of 182, which always looked beyond them.

"Depth is huge if you are going to become a really good side," Buttler said.

"If you look around at all the best teams in cricket over the years, they've always had fantastic players not playing.

"Those great Australian sides had guys who could have played 50 or 100 Tests for another nation.

"Dawid showed by that performance that there are some good players really knocking on the door. It was a fantastic knock because having played here before we knew the wicket was a little bit two-paced.

"It's not an easy thing to do, but he showed great composure on a wicket which he made look a lot easier than it was. He looked as if he was playing his 50th game, as opposed to his first."

Surrey seamer Tom Curran also impressed again with his two wickets for 22 runs stifling South Africa's reply.

Curran, 22, had taken three wickets on debut at Taunton on Friday, while 20-year-old Hampshire leg spinner Mason Crane dismissed Proteas skipper AB de Villiers to claim a high-profile first international victim.

"I was impressed with Tom again," Buttler said. "He bowled well at Taunton and he knows his game very well, as does Liam Plunkett.

"Mason also seemed very composed. De Villiers obviously targeted that over to put pressure on a young guy in his second game.

"But Mason showed great heart and character to get his wicket."