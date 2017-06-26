South Africa name uncapped trio in Test squad

South Africa have named uncapped trio Heino Kuhn, Aiden Markram and Andile Phehlukwayo in their squad for the four-match Test series against England.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn has not recovered from the shoulder injury which has sidelined him since the end of 2016 and AB de Villiers is also absent as he continues to take a break from Test cricket.

Kuhn, who has played a handful of T20 internationals, replaces Durham opener Stephen Cook in the squad having made centuries for South Africa A against Hampshire and England Lions recently.

Phehlukwayo, a 21-year-old seamer, impressed during the Proteas' 2-1 T20 International series defeat against England and also featured in the one-day series and recent Champions Trophy.

Markram, who also impressed for South Africa A during their tour of England, will provide batting cover for skipper Faf du Plessis, who could miss the first Test at Lord's as his wife is due to give birth in early July.

All-rounder Wayne Parnell and spinner Dane Piedt have both been dropped from the Test squad that faced New Zealand, with the latter losing out to Keshav Maharaj for the slow bowling spot.

Dean Elgar will captain the side in a warm-up match against England Lions and will stand in for Du Plessis in the first Test if required.

"Heino Kuhn has shown outstanding form for South Africa A on their recent tour of England which included a double century in the four-day match against Hampshire and a further century against the England Lions," CSA selection convener Linda Zondi said.

"He certainly deserved his place on consistent form which also includes back-to-back Sunfoil Series seasons.

"Andile's selection is a continuation of our drive to develop bowling all-rounders for the Test team. He and Chris Morris will fill this role in support of Vernon Philander. At the age of 21 he is certainly one for the future."

South Africa squad to face England: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.