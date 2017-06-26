Team New Zealand claim first America's Cup win since 2003

Emirates Team New Zealand held their nerve to see off the challenge of Oracle Team USA and seal their first win in the America's Cup since 2003.

A comfortable victory in the first race of the day secured a 7-1 win to banish bad memories of four years ago and create history in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.

In 2013 New Zealand surrendered an 8-1 lead as Sir Ben Ainslie led the USA side to a seemingly impossible victory, but their title was never in doubt this year.

Peter Burling's side produced an outstanding performance as the 26-year-old became the youngest helmsman to lift the title, sealing the win by 55 seconds in the opening race of Monday's action to lift the 'Auld Mug'.

After Team USA made a quick start, Burling quickly gained control of the leg and built up a solid lead through the gates before easing to victory as Jimmy Spithall's aggressive tactics failed to pay off.

Ainslie, whose Land Rover BAR team were knocked out of the cup by the eventual winners, posted on Twitter: "Huge congratulations to @EmiratesTeamNZ on winning the @americascup You guys made it look easy when we all know it isn't."