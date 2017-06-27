England Under-21s crash out of Euro 2017 to Germany on penalties

England Under-21s suffered more penalty semi-final heartbreak against Germany after Nathan Redmond's miss sent them out of Euro 2017.

Julian Pollersbeck saved the Southampton winger's spot kick as Germany won 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

It was hard on the Young Lions who battled hard but it is Germany who will face Spain or Italy in Friday's final in Krakow.

Demarai Gray had cancelled out David Selke's opener before Tammy Abraham put England ahead for the first time just after the break in Tychy.

Felix Platte's fine header sent the game into extra time with England hanging on before penalties.

Lewis Baker, Ben Chilwell and James Ward-Prowse all scored with Pollersbeck saving from Abraham and finally from Redmond as Germany progressed despite Jordan Pickford saving Yannick Gerhardt's effort.

It was the second time Germany Under-21s boss Stefan Kuntz had broken English hearts having been part of the German side to beat the Three Lions on penalties at Euro 96 almost exactly 21 years ago.

Redmond was only fit enough to make the bench but Nathaniel Chalobah shook off a groin problem to start.

It was a welcome boost for the Young Lions and they received another after just two minutes when Germany's penalty claims were somehow rejected.

Max Arnold slipped in Selke and the RB Leipzig striker stole in front of Calum Chambers as the Arsenal defender clipped his heels.

Selke went down but referee Gediminas Mazeika turned down his appeals.

Gideon Jung then denied Abraham a tap in before Chalobah planted two free headers over the bar as England turned the screw.

And they almost opened the scoring after six minutes when Will Hughes fed Gray only for Jeremy Toljan to block his shot and Pollersbeck save his follow up.

The high tempo start was in contrast to a limp atmosphere within the Tychy Stadium but England were on top and blew another fine opening when Abraham headed straight at Pollersbeck.

But the Young Lions still survived scares as Serge Gnabry headed wide before Pickford gathered Selke's effort.

Slowly Germany wrestled control as Janik Haberer missed at the far post and Toljan's deflected effort was turned behind by Pickford.

The warning signs were there but England failed to heed them with the Germans growing in confidence and composure.

England had blown their early chance and it was no surprise when Selke finally took his to put Kuntz's side ahead after 35 minutes.

They earned joy on the left against Chilwell and Toljan's marauding run had the Leicester man trailing.

The Hoffenheim defender advanced into the area and picked out the perfect cross for Selke to power in from 10 yards.

From slicing Germany open in the first 20 minutes England faced coming from behind for the second time in the tournament.

They were on the ropes but landed their own sucker punch four minutes before the break to equalise.

The German defence had looked brittle and when they failed to clear Ward-Prowse's corner following Chambers' header Gray smashed in from six yards.

England's mental strength had prevailed and they grew stronger still when Abraham fired them ahead five minutes into the second half.

Germany's defensive frailties were exposed again when Gnabry's loose pass fell straight to Hughes who dribbled into the area and crossed for Abraham to poke in from close range.

Suddenly England looked comfortable and were buoyed when Selke was forced off injured and replaced by Platte after 63 minutes.

But seven minutes later Platte levelled with England undone again from a corner - just like against Slovakia in the group stage - as Mason Holgate was beaten to the ball and Platte flicked in to make it 2-2.

Confidence renewed, Germany began to press and Pickford tipped Max Philipp's rasping drive over before the Young Lions survived a greater scare with 12 minutes left.

Philipp was gifted too much time on the right and his delicious cross was headed in by Platte - only for the striker to be flagged offside by the tightest of margins.

Weary England managed to cling on for extra time as the Germans dominated a game of attack against defence.

Nadiem Amiri fired across goal as Germany probed for an opening but the best openings came from England as Baker sliced wide and John Swift headed off target.

And with seven minutes left Amiri missed his golden chance when he missed his kick with the goal gaping which sent the game to penalties.

Pickford saved from Gerhardt and Pollersbeck stopped Abraham but after Amiri netted Redmond needed to scored to send the shoot-out to sudden death.

But Pollersbeck guess right to turn away the 23-year-old's penalty as England went out.