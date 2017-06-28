Alastair Cook continues fine form as Essex pile on runs against Middlesex

Former England captain Alastair Cook led Essex to a commanding lead over Middlesex on day three of the day-night Specsavers County Championship Division One match at Chelmsford.

Cook scored 193 - his sixth ton of the county season - and Nick Browne 221 in an opening partnership of 373, surpassing the county's previous best from 1994 set by Graham Gooch and Paul Prichard.

Essex declared on 542 for three, but there was no breakthrough in the final 13 overs of the day as Middlesex reached the close on 27 without loss.

Middlesex trail by 269 runs and need to bat through the final day - or hope for the weather to intervene - to avoid a second defeat in three games.

Warwickshire's Andy Umeed broke the record for the slowest century in County Championship history on the penultimate day of the game with Lancashire.

The 21-year-old took 429 minutes to reach his hundred which was nine longer than it took Northamptonshire's Billy Denton against Derbyshire in 1914.

Umeed was eventually out for 113 out of a Warwickshire total of 321 which earned the home side a lead of 48.

But when Lancashire reached the close on 178 for four - a lead of 130 - it appeared the hosts may have a challenging run chase on the final day at Edgbaston.

Hampshire took the upper hand in their contest with Somerset at the Rose Bowl.

Ian Holland took four wickets for eight runs in four overs as the visitors slipped to 135 for eight at the close, 76 runs adrift of Hampshire's first-innings 211 for nine declared.

There was no play in the fourth Division One game at Headingley, where Yorkshire trail Surrey by 489 runs with nine first-innings wickets remaining.

There was another washout at the Riverside, where Worcestershire lead Durham by 170 after the first innings in their Division Two contest.

Leaders Nottinghamshire are closing in on a sixth victory of the season after reducing Kent to 214 for seven at Trent Bridge.

Kent lead by only 23 runs and Darren Stevens may not bat again after he retired hurt shortly after ducking into a short ball from Harry Gurney, who finished the day with three for 61.

Derbyshire retained hope of a first County Championship win since July 2015 as Glamorgan faced a final day run chase in Cardiff.

The visitors were all out for 160, setting Glamorgan 212 to win. The hosts lost Jacques Rudolph and failed to score in the six overs before stumps.

Northamptonshire set Leicestershire 394 to win after centuries from Alex Wakely (112) and Rob Keogh (105 not out).

Leicestershire made a good start, reaching 44 without loss at the close.

Sussex and Gloucestershire appear destined to share the spoils after a wet day at Hove.

Gloucestershire reached 150 for one in reply to Sussex's first-innings 358 for nine declared, with Cameron Bancroft 69 not out.