Broad eager to prove fitness for England's first Test against South Africa

Stuart Broad is doing everything in his power to prove his fitness for England's first Test against South Africa next week.

England remain hopeful the fast bowler will be able to feature at Lord's next Thursday even though scans on a bruised left heel, sustained while playing for Nottinghamshire last week, proved inconclusive.

Broad was photographed by a Nottingham Post journalist taking part in a fitness test at Trent Bridge following the conclusion of day three of the day-night clash between Nottinghamshire and Kent, and a caption on Twitter said: ".@StuartBroad8 doing a fitness test at 10pm. Must be desperate to play at Lord's."

Broad quoted the tweet and replied: "Desperate is an understatement..."