Day-night County Championship matches in numbers

Essex escaped the bad weather to pile on the runs as the day-night round of Specsavers County Championship matches approached its conclusion.

Alastair Cook was among the runs again for Essex
The Division One leaders racked up some of the more impressive numbers on day three with the pink ball.

373 - Alastair Cook and Nick Browne shared the highest opening stand in Essex's history to leave Division One champions Middlesex battling to save the match.

75 - deliveries Varun Chopra needed to reach his first century of the season in Essex's 542 for three declared.

6 - Cook has scored half a dozen centuries for his county as he gears up for England's upcoming Tests against South Africa and the West Indies.

429 - minutes taken by Andy Umeed to complete the slowest hundred in County Championship history for Warwickshire against Lancashire.

394 - Leicestershire's daunting target to beat Northamptonshire. They will resume on 44 for no wicket on day four.

39 - runs scored by Sam Billings before he had to retire not out overnight to join up with England Lions.

27 - Derbyshire's winless streak in the County Championship since beating Northamptonshire in July 2015. They need nine wickets to defeat Glamorgan, who require 212 to win themselves.

7 - wickets Somerset lost for only 33 runs as they slumped to 135 for eight in response to Hampshire's 211 for nine declared.

3 - runs scored by Jos Buttler, England's incumbent number seven, in two innings for Lancashire.

2 - There was no play due to rain in the games between Yorkshire and Surrey in Division One and the Second Division encounter between Durham and Worcestershire.