FIFA makes surprise move to publish report into 2018/2022 World Cup bidding race

FIFA took the dramatic step of publishing a controversial internal report into the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding process after it was leaked to a German newspaper this week.

Produced by FIFA's chief ethics investigator Michael Garcia in 2014, the report's contents had been kept secret until Bild obtained a copy and started publishing it on Tuesday.

The drip feed of revelations was expected to continue only for FIFA to announce the new bosses of its independent ethics committee, chief investigator Maria Claudia Rojas and lead judge Vassilios Skouris, had taken the decision to publish the entire document via its website.

It said FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the current members of the FIFA Council had been calling for this move for over a year but had been blocked by the predecessors of Rojas and Skouris, Cornel Borbely and Hans-Joachim Eckert, who were unceremoniously replaced last month.

Borbely co-authored the report with Garcia and Eckert wrote a highly contentious 42-page "summary" of the report which Garcia immediately disowned, before resigning.

The successful bids by Russia and Qatar in 2010 have been mired in controversy ever since, particularly as the free-spending Gulf state beat powerful rivals to the 2022 prize, including the United States.

After repeated claims about corruption in the run-up to those votes, FIFA asked its then-chief ethics investigator Garcia to compile a report into the bidding nations for both World Cups.

Until Bild started to release extracts from his report on Monday, the world had only ever seen Eckert's assessment of Garcia's work.

Among the first stories revealed by Bild were claims that the Qataris flew three members of FIFA's executive committee to a party in Rio on a private jet shortly before the vote, the Qatari bid used access to its state-of-the-art Aspire sports academy to influence voters and £1.6million was sent to a bank account belonging to the 10-year-old daughter of another ExCo voter.

The findings on Russia's bid were relatively unspectacular, with no proof of any corrupt practice in the the process.

The 39-page Russian section, penned by Borbely alone after Garcia recused himself, makes four key conclusions alongside one notable mitigation.

Borbely asserts the investigation unearthed: no evidence of collusion of a Russian Bid with another bid committee or member association; no violation of FIFA Rules of Conduct on gifts, grant of benefits or development assistance; no undue influence exerted on FIFA ExCo Members in an attempt to secure votes.

The conclusions did reference only partial compliance with reporting requirements on contact made with FIFA ExCo Members.

The Russian team did not always comply by informing FIFA prior to such meetings, sometimes doing so retroactively, and there was evidence in some of the documents provided of meetings which had not been recorded with FIFA at all.

Despite this, "insufficient evidence was found in the documents made available and testimonies given suggesting that the Russia Bid Committee had attempted to unduly influence the Bidding Process".

But one significant asterix exists alongside those statements. The report says "the Russia Bid Committee made only a limited amount of documents available for review". The Russian bid committee explained that computers used at the time were leased from a third-party football foundation which "appeared to be linked" to Roman Abramovich, the Chelsea owner. They were returned to the foundation and, seemingly, immediately destroyed having been deemed obsolete.

Attempts by the Russian team to access email accounts used contemporaneously proved unsuccessful after contact was made with Google Russia and Google USA.

The report, as well as auditing the entire bid process, focused on specific allegations that Russia had attempted to unduly leverage the votes of Belgium's Dr Michel D'Hooghe, Nigeria's Amos Adamu's and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer. In all three cases, the investigation did not find evidence that rules were breached.

Allegations attributed by a British newspaper to Lord Triesman, then chairman of the Football Association and England's 2018 bid, of collusion between Spain and Russia were also assessed, though Triesman himself - who resigned from both positions after the story broke - effectively disowned the claims.

In a letter to the ethics committee and reproduced in the report, Triesman wrote: "The comments reproduced in the newspaper article were never intended to be t aken seriously as indeed is the case with many private conversations. They were not allegations on my part."

The CEO of the Japan Bid Committee, Khozo Tashima, is quoted as making " a somewhat vague suggestion" of a vote trading agreement with, and initiated by, Russia, but no corroboration was forthcoming from any documentation or testimony and Borbely cites "insufficient proof to reasonably confirm collusion between the Japan and Russia Bid Committees".

Attention was also given to political influence on Russia's bid but, while president Vladimir Putin met ExCo members on six occasions, these interactions were not found to be unusual among bidding nations or against guidelines.

A remarkable day, even by FIFA's recent standards, ended when the former independent ethics committee chiefs Borbely and Eckert issued a late statement to reject the governing body's claim that they were solely responsible for blocking the report's publication.

" The decision to not publish the report so far was completely in line with the federation's previous decisions and the applicable FIFA rules," they said.

"Firstly, article 36 of the FIFA code of ethics obliges the members of the ethics committee to maintain confidentiality and prohibits the publication of information that could be used in the course of a procedure.

"Furthermore, the personal rights of the people mentioned in the report are to be protected. As a matter of fact, the report only is a working document. This position was confirmed in respective external legal opinions."