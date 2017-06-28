Zara Tindall's world champion event horse Toytown dies aged 24

Zara Tindall's world champion event horse Toytown has died at the age of 24.

Tindall's husband, former England rugby union star Mike Tindall, confirmed the news.

Tindall said on Twitter: "Sad to say goodbye to the big man today, been a massive part of our lives giving us so many highs! #champ #RIPtoytown"

The partnership won eventing's world individual title in 2006, less than a year after being crowned European champions.

Tindall, The Queen's granddaughter, owned the horse, and by the time he was formally retired at Gatcombe's Festival of British Eventing in 2011, his career had harvested five major championship medals, four of them gold.

Speaking ahead of his retirement almost six years ago, Tindall said: "It's the end of an era. He was the horse of a lifetime for me.

"We grew up together, we went through the levels together, and it all just seemed to go our way.

'' His movement, his character, it all combined to make the complete horse. And cross-country, he was just a machine."