Harmer rips through Middlesex to inspire Essex to victory

Simon Harmer took nine for 95 as Essex dramatically beat Middlesex by an innings and 34 runs to extend their lead at the top of Specsavers County Championship Division One to 29 points on the final day of the inaugural round of day-night fixtures.

Resuming 269 runs behind on 27 without loss, the visitors to Chelmsford appeared to be comfortably batting out for a draw, with former England batsman Nick Compton hitting 120, sharing a 153-run stand with half-centurion Paul Stirling.

But South African spinner Harmer had other ideas, removing Stirling to trigger a collapse that saw Middlesex lose their last seven wickets for just 58 runs to be dismissed for 262 under the lights.

In-form Harmer removed Steven Finn in the penultimate over to complete Essex's victory and take his wicket tally to 28 for 300 runs in the last two matches.

Somerset held on for a draw after losing early wickets in their pursuit of 161 to beat Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire dismissed Somerset for a first-innings 147 and then declared on 96 for five to set the visitors a generous-looking victory target in a minimum of 31 overs.

But Somerset slipping to 79 for six prompted them to shut up shop and they eventually finished on 88 for eight.

There was no play at Headingley for the second consecutive day, meaning Yorkshire and Surrey's clash ended in a draw, while Warwickshire's game with Lancashire went the same way after play was washed out at Edgbaston.

Teenage spinner Hamidullah Qadri had a debut to remember as his second-innings five-wicket haul inspired Derbyshire to their first Championship victory for two years.

The 16-year-old, who is the youngest player to feature for Derbyshire in the Championship, took five for 60 from 26.3 overs to skittle Glamorgan for 172 and secure Derby a 39-run win in Cardiff.

Leicestershire fell agonisingly short of chasing 394 as Northamptonshire secured a dramatic two-run victory at Wantage Road.

The Foxes were edging towards their target thanks to 105 from Colin Ackermann and 56 from Mathew Pillans, until the latter fell to Rory Kleinveldt as Leicestershire were dismissed for 391.

Gloucestershire and Sussex had to settle for a draw despite setting up a match at Hove.

After Gloucestershire declared on 150 for one, Sussex took advantage of some buffet bowling from the visitors to call time on their second innings at 142 for one in 18.1 overs and leave a victory target of 351.

Half-centuries from George Hankins and Jack Taylor kept Sussex at bay to steer Gloucestershire to 212 for six at the close.

Nottinghamshire required just 75 to beat Kent, who they dismissed for a second-innings 265, at Trent Bridge before the rain prevented them from extending their lead at the top of Division Two.

Durham and Worcestershire were forced to settle for a stalemate at Chester-le-Street as the wet weather prevented play for the second day in a row.