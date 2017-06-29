Murray pulls out of Hurlingham match to rest sore hip

Andy Murray's Wimbledon preparations have taken a further blow after it was confirmed the world number one will not play at Hurlingham on Friday.

The 30-year-old Scot had already pulled out of facing Frenchman Lucas Pouille on Tuesday due to a sore hip and that has prevented the defending Wimbledon champion from participating in a second exhibition match three days later.

"Sadly I won't be ready to play at The Hurlingham tomorrow, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it today, and likely tomorrow," Murray said.

As the reigning champion, Murray has the honour of opening proceedings on Wimbledon's Centre Court next Monday afternoon, yet his build-up to the tournament has been far from ideal.

This season he has battled health problems, including shingles and two bouts of flu, while he has also been troubled by an elbow injury prior to this hip issue.

When he returns to the court on July 3 it will be exactly two weeks since his last competitive match, which was a surprising first-round loss to Jordan Thompson at Queen's Club.

That was the only ATP event on grass that Murray has participated in, though he will still begin Wimbledon as the top seed for the first time.