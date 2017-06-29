UK Sport's funding model under fire as 'have nots' unite to demand review

A coalition of sports not funded for Tokyo 2020 is demanding an "urgent, thorough review" of how public money is allocated to elite athletes.

The 11 sports, which include badminton, basketball and wheelchair rugby, were all left without funding when UK Sport announced its £345million plan last December.

This was despite badminton meeting its medal target at Rio 2016 and sports such as table tennis and weightlifting showing signs of progress.

In a joint statement, the sports' national governing bodies have called on new UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger "to conduct an urgent, thorough review of the funding agency's objectives for Tokyo 2020 and the Games that follow".

With this in mind, they have produced an "every sport matters" manifesto which states "medal targets alone should not be the sole criteria for funding".

Instead of UK Sport's "no compromise" approach to picking winners, the unfunded sports want a "tiered support structure" that would guarantee every Olympic and Paralympic sport a base level of funding.

"The existing approach to National Lottery funding of Britain's Olympic and Paralympic sports has been conspicuously successful in winning medals, but has disenfranchised many of the country's elite sportsmen and women, creating a two-class system that runs counter to Olympic ideals," the sports claim.

"Currently, athletes in sports deprived of funding will find it almost impossible to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Even athletes with recognised medal potential created by Lottery funding have now been completely abandoned by the system."

The unfunded sports point out the number of 'have nots' in British sport is growing. For London 2012, UK Sport initially funded 18 of 26 Olympic sports (70 per cent) and in Rio it was 18 of 28 (64 per cent), but that falls to 16 of 33 (48 per cent) for Tokyo.

They advocate giving the most successful sports - cycling, rowing and sailing, for example - "gold" level funding, while the next tier get "silver" support and every governing body is given "bronze" funding for a team of athletes, a coach, a programme manager and a core competition programme.

Supporters of UK Sport's approach, however, would point out that the actual number of funded sports has remained fairly constant. They would also highlight that Team GB won medals in more sports than ever before in Rio and won medals in more sports than any other country.

UK Sport, and many others, will say the problem is not "no compromise"; it is British sport becoming a victim of its own success and not having enough money.

But the unfunded sports believe they can all be backed if UK Sport cuts the amount it spends on bringing major events to this country, its budget for getting British administrators into international federations and the £67.4million it gives to the English Institute of Sport (EIS), the organisation that provides sports-science services to most Olympic and Paralympic sports.

The EIS' headcount has been growing and will top 300 next year, but it has taken on more responsibilities, works with the vast majority of British athletes and is considered to be a world-leading service.

Any attempt to unpick the formula that has taken Team GB and ParalympicsGB to second in their Rio medal tables will be resisted by many within the system, but the unfunded sports believe they have public sentiment on their side, particularly as two decades of success has not transformed the UK into a nation of rowers, sailors and track cyclists, whereas badminton and basketball might be an easier way to get Britons off the sofa.

The 11 governing bodies are: Archery GB, BaseballSoftballUK, British Basketball, British Fencing, British Handball, British Volleyball, British Weightlifting, British Wrestling, GB Badminton/Badminton England, GB Wheelchair Rugby and Table Tennis England.