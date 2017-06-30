Andy Murray set to find out first-round Wimbledon opponent

Top seed Andy Murray will find out his first-round opponent when the draw for Wimbledon takes place on Friday - with the defending champion's fitness still in question.

Murray pulled out of two matches earlier this week due to a sore hip and his preparations for the defence on his title have been hit.

The 30-year-old has played just one game on grass this season - a straight-sets defeat to Jordan Thompson in the opening round at Queen's last week.

Whoever is drawn against Murray will therefore have lofty ambitions of upsetting the world number one on home soil.

In the women's draw, Johanna Konta has been seeded sixth as the British number one looks to continue a run of decent form.

She finished runner-up in Nottingham and has won events in Miami and Sydney this year but heads into Wimbledon having suffered a heavy fall at the Aegon International in Eastbourne.

The 26-year-old was down for five minutes and 20 seconds amid a wider stoppage of 10 around minutes, screaming and crying after falling when on the brink of the semi-finals.

After receiving the attention of both world number one Kerber and medical staff, she recovered to earn a fourth match point and break Kerber to secure a 6-3 6-4 victory and join fellow Briton Heather Watson in the final four.

''I got checked out and I've got no signs of concussion,'' she said. ''I'm actually feeling not too bad. That's the most important thing. I've just got a bit of a sore head, hope to have a chilled evening, and I'm sure I'll pull up well (on Friday).

''I slipped, and I fell backwards. First my back and then my head went back on the ground."

Murray and Konta make up two of the 12 Britons who will be in the draw and looking to make a mark in SW19.

Konta is joined in the women's singles draw by Watson, Laura Robson, Naomi Broady and Katie Boulter.

In the men's draw, Murray has six compatriots waiting to find out their opponents in Kyle Edmund, Aljaz Bedene, Brydan Klein, Cameron Norrie, James Ward and Alex Ward.