Bournemouth sign Nathan Ake from Chelsea for club record fee

Bournemouth have signed Chelsea defender Nathan Ake for a club record fee, reported to be in the region of £20million.

The 22-year-old Holland international, who spent the first half of last season on loan with the Cherries, has put pen to paper on a long-term deal at the Vitality Stadium, the Premier League club have announced.

He joins former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe who completed a move to Bournemouth on Thursday as manager Eddie Howe continues his summer recruitment ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Ake scored three goals in 12 appearances for Bournemouth last season before being recalled in January by Chelsea, where he featured sporadically as Antonio Conte's side won the Premier League title and reached the FA Cup final.

Ake told the Bournemouth website: "I had a great time here last season so I'm really happy to be back.

"It's an exciting challenge. Chelsea is a great club and I learned so much there but this is a new step and the right place for me to develop even more.

"The fans haven't seen the best of me yet. I always set the bar high so I know there is a lot of things I still have to work on.

"With the help of the manager here I know I can keep improving and become a better player."