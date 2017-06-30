Johanna Konta pulls out of Eastbourne semi-finals with spine injury

Johanna Konta has suffered a scare ahead of Wimbledon after being forced to withdraw from her semi-final at the Aegon International with a thoracic spine injury.

The world number seven was in tears on Thursday evening after banging her head in a heavy fall at Eastbourne late in her win over top seed Angelique Kerber.

Speaking after the match, Konta said she had been given the all-clear to carry on in the tournament and was confident she would feel okay on Friday.

The best-case scenario is that the decision is precautionary, with potential title contender Konta due to play her opening match at Wimbledon on Monday against Hsieh Su-wei.

But it will undoubtedly be a blow to the 26-year-old, whose family home is in Eastbourne.

Konta had been due to face world number three Karolina Pliskova, while her withdrawal ends hopes of an all-British final, with Heather Watson playing Caroline Wozniacki in the other semi-final.