Andrew Pozzi sets new personal best to claim second place in 110m hurdles

Britain's Andrew Pozzi set a new personal best of 13.14 seconds to claim second place in the 110 metres hurdles in the Diamond League meeting in Paris.

Pozzi was beaten to the win by Jamaica's Ronald Levy, but took 0.05 secs off his previous quickest time after edging France's Garfield Darien into third place by just 0.01s.

After American Devon Allen was disqualified for a false start, Olympic champion Omar McLeod trailed in last in 13.41s and needed treatment for an apparent injury before leaving the track.

Starting problems were a theme throughout the evening, with double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson holding her nerve after two faulty starts to win the 100m in 10.91 seconds

" The result is not bad especially after two faulty starts," Thompson said. "But this was a great preparation for the World Championships. In this moment I am exactly where I want to be, feeling good, feeling excited with one month to go to the World Championships."

Ben Youssef Meite of Ivory Coast won the men's race in 9.99s after veteran Kim Collins and American Emmanuel Matadi were disqualified for false starts.

" Everybody is talking about (Usain) Bolt, (Justin) Gatlin and (Andre) De Grasse at 100m, but I am okay with that," Meite said. "I know these guys are great and I do not want to put myself under pressure. I do not feel an underdog, I'm just focusing on my performance and the main target is the new African record and maybe a medal."

Home favourite Renaud Lavillenie suffered a disappointing defeat in the pole vault, the 2012 Olympic champion managing just one successful vault with a clearance of 5.62m, his first height in the competition.

Lavillenie then had three failures at 5.77m and abandoned his second attempt just a few strides down the runway before throwing his pole onto the mat in disgust. American Sam Kendricks won with a best of 5.82m.

Britain's Robbie Grabarz was joint sixth in the high jump with a best of 2.24m, Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim winning with a first-time clearance of 2.35m.