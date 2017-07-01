Roger Federer says Wimbledon victory would justify decision to skip French Open

Roger Federer hopes the painful decision to pull out of the French Open will be rewarded with an eighth Wimbledon title.

The 35-year-old had a magical start to 2017 with a surprise 18th grand slam crown at the Australian Open, before adding further victories in Indian Wells and Miami.

But the need to pace himself, plus the relative weakness of his game on clay, prompted Federer to skip the entire swing.

He did not play a match between the Miami Open final at the beginning of April and the first grass-court tournament of the season in Stuttgart earlier this month.

A shock loss there to Tommy Haas left many wondering whether he had made a mistake but Federer eased to his ninth title at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle last week.

His clay sabbatical showed above all how badly he wants another Wimbledon crown after reaching two finals and one semi-final in the last three years.

Federer said: " That was the decision for me - no compromise really. Gave myself the best chance for the grass, so I would never look back and have regrets once I came here.

"I got on the clay a couple of weeks before the French Open, and even though I was happy on the clay for a couple days, I just felt like anything other than winning there feels like I'm not giving myself the best chance for Wimbledon.

"I'm 35 years old. I've won the French Open once. This is clearly not an ideal preparation. We all felt the same way, that it's better to save myself and give it all I have for the rest of the season.

"I kind of never regretted it, even though it hurt, because it was the first time I pulled out of a slam actually feeling 100 per cent ready to go."

The 'big four' have dominated Wimbledon to a greater extent than any other grand slam, hogging the title between them since Federer's first triumph in 2003.

Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic lead the betting again, although there are question marks over each to a greater or lesser extent.

Djokovic heads into Wimbledon buoyed by a morale-boosting title at the Aegon International in Eastbourne - his first tournament victory since January.

But doubts over the Serbian's form remain, particularly given the abject nature of his last grand slam match against Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

Roland Garros champion Nadal has not fared well at Wimbledon since losing to Djokovic in the 2011 final, while world number one Murray has struggled for form and fitness, with his latest injury worry a hip problem.

The Scot has limped through practice at the All England Club the last couple of days, but Federer said: "I f he's anything close to 100 per cent physically, I consider him one of the big favourites to win the tournament.

"It's that simple. It's the same for Novak and the same for Rafa. I think it's very even when we put it all out on the line. Everybody has their own little story right now."

Nadal was in vintage form in Paris, dropping only 35 games on his way to a staggering 10th title at Roland Garros.

But low-bouncing grass has played havoc with the Spaniard's delicate knees in recent years.

He pulled out of his scheduled warm-up event at Queen's, choosing instead to practise on grass at home in Majorca, and is cautiously optimistic about his prospects.

He said: " I would love to be playing in Queen's, obviously. But after the last three months and after what happened in Roland Garros, we decided that for my body it's better to have a slower change to the grass.

"It's true that what happened with my knees in 2012 was more difficult. At the same time it's true that in 2014 I played a good event. I lost in the fourth round against Nick (Kyrgios). But I had my chances, too. After that, last year I couldn't play and 2015 was not my year, of course.

"Let's see what's going on this year. I am excited to be playing again here, in a tournament that I really love and really enjoy playing.

"But, at the same time I tell you, it's a tournament that you can go out very early. I f I am able to go through at the beginning, I think I am with confidence. I am playing well since the beginning of the season."