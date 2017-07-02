Kittel wins dramatic stage as Froome and Thomas hit the deck

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas were caught in a crash before Marcel Kittel won stage two of the Tour de France in Liege.

Froome was one of several general classification hopefuls to fall in soaking wet conditions around 30 kilometres from the finish of the 203.5km stage from Dusseldorf, and Team Sky team-mate Thomas also went down in the yellow jersey.

They would all get back to the peloton before German Kittel of Quick-Step Floors won from a bunch sprint, while Thomas finished safely in the pack to retain the overall lead he took with Saturday's time trial win.

The crash came on a right turn in Battice as the miserable weather which marred Saturday's opening time trial followed the race south west into Belgium.

Team Sky's Froome appeared to be the first to hit the deck but several followed with the peloton going at full speed.

"No injuries, thankfully," Froome said. "I just lost a little bit of skin on my backside, but yeah, that's the nature of the race, we knew there were slippery conditions.

"Every time you put the race numbers on you know there's a big risk something could happen and today just a touch of wheels, or someone just slid a few wheels ahead of me, and at those speeds you just can't avoid it.

"I think a few of us went down but thankfully everyone's okay and got to the finish alright without losing any time to our rivals."

Thomas added: "I'm not sure who was the first one down but myself and Froomey must have been in the top 10 or 15 and we had nowhere to go so we hit the deck. No real damage, I just lost a bit of skin."

Thomas quickly got back on his way, but Froome had a more stressful chase back as he had to change bike before eventually re-joining the peloton.

Also involved were GC hopefuls Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing).

"It's nice to get the first crash out of the way and get on with it," Porte said. "Hopefully the knee's okay. I got a little bit of a bang on that."

Wet weather and crosswinds had made for stressful racing despite the fact the run from Dusseldorf was almost entirely flat.

A four-man breakaway was allowed to go clear, and Tour debutant Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) crested the day's two climbs first to take the first polka dot jersey of the Tour.

After the delay caused by the crash, they were reeled in with barely a kilometre to go as the lead-out trains set up the sprint.

Kittel won ahead of FDJ's French sprinter Arnaud Demare and Lotto-Soudal's German Andre Greipel, while Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data) was fourth - an encouraging result following his long illness.

Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) finished seventh on the stage.