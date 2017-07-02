Knight and Taylor lead England to comfortable win after Marsh takes four

Heather Knight continued her run of form with the bat as England cruised to a convincing seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the World Cup tie at Taunton.

The England captain followed up her maiden one-day international century against Pakistan with 82 as England turned in an impressive performance to win with almost 20 overs to spare.

Laura Marsh returned figures of four for 45 earlier in the day as a disciplined bowling performance limited Sri Lanka to just 204 for eight, a target which was never likely to challenge an improving England side.

After suffering a surprise opening defeat to India, Natalie Sciver inspired a big win over Pakistan and they carried on that momentum after being asked to bowl first at Taunton.

After a tight start, Sri Lanka were beginning to settle before Sciver induced a leading edge from Nipuni Hansika and Chamari Atapattu - who hit 178 against Australia - was then caught behind in her next over.

Marsh's introduction accounted for Hasini Perera for 46, before Shashikala Siriwardene fell for 33 as Sri Lanka struggled to attack the spin.

Fran Wilson took three catches - including an excellent diving effort at point - as the spin trio of Marsh, Danielle Hazell and Knight restricted the scoring towards the end of the innings.

In reply England got off to a flyer with Lauren Winfield looking in good touch in her first outing following injury.

Tammy Beaumont was trapped in front for 12 before Winfield hit one to mid-on on 26 as England faltered, but Sarah Taylor (74 not out) and Knight put on 148 for the third wicket with some stunning hitting.

Knight holed out with the finishing line in sight but Taylor sealed the win in the next over to mark a welcome return to form for one of England's key players.