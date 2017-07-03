Everton sign Sandro Ramirez from Malaga

Everton have completed the signing of Sandro Ramirez from Malaga on a four-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old forward completed his move to Goodison Park after Everton triggered a £5.3million release clause in his contract with the Spanish LaLiga side.

Sandro's arrival follows the likes of Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Henry Onyekuru, who have taken the club's summer spending over the £60m mark.

Sandro won two La Liga titles with Barcelona before joining Malaga on a free transfer, and scored 16 goals in 31 games for the club last season.

He had been heavily linked with a number of top clubs including Atletico Madrid, whose hopes were dashed when the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a transfer ban last month.

Sandro told Everton's official website: "I'm very happy, this is a big step in my career.

"I know I'm signing for a massive club in England. Everton is the ideal place for me, I've got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game.

"It's a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up. They have got big plans and want to succeed and keep developing.

"Everton have made some big signings and we're hoping we can put in a great season and hopefully then we can achieve that aim of getting in the Champions League. It will be a big season for us."

Sandro's signing is another statement of intent by Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, who smashed the club's transfer record to sign goalkeeper Pickford from Sunderland last month.

Koeman said: "There was a lot of interest in Sandro because, of course, he's a goalscorer, he's young and he has a big future in the game.

"We have been trying to bring in good players so we can have greater productivity in the team and he will bring that. He will bring a lot of good qualities and he's a really good goalscorer, too."