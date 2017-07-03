Stan Wawrinka taking time out to sort knee problem after Wimbledon exit

Stan Wawrinka will take time away from the game to try to cure his left knee problem after crashing out of Wimbledon in the first round.

On a day when Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal breezed into round two, fifth seed Wawrinka was the victim of the opening day's big upset, losing 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1 to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal could no doubt sympathise with the Swiss, who he dismissed so brutally in the final of the French Open three weeks ago.

A left knee issue Wawrinka thought was behind him flared up on the grass and he looked uncomfortable throughout his Centre Court ordeal.

The 32-year-old said: "It's not something new, but something I had in the past, the end of last year and also in Australia.

"Since I had that problem, this was the first time I'm playing on grass. Apparently grass is not the best surface for my knee.

"I need to figure out exactly what's the problem now, what I'm going to do, and come back on the tennis court when I am feeling without any pain."

Wimbledon is the only grand slam Wawrinka has yet to win, with the Swiss never making it past the quarter-finals, and he must try again next year.

He said: "I wasn't feeling the way I wanted to feel. But I played against a great player who I think was confident today, was playing well, was playing fast. It was a tough, tough day. "

Medvedev was playing in only his third grand slam and this was a first victory at this level for the 21-year-old - one of a crop of hugely promising young Russians.

He knelt down to kiss the grass after clinching the biggest win of his career and told the BBC: "I'm just really happy, my first grand slam win, Centre Court of Wimbledon.

"Even one year ago I was 250 in the rankings, if someone had told me I would play on Centre, let alone win, I would say you are joking.

"I have had a really great grass-court season, I knew Stan had some problems at Queen's so I knew I would have my chance.

"It's my favourite tournament, my first grand slam win, so I had to kiss the grass even though people do it when they win Wimbledon not just one match."

Medvedev has had a rapid rise but made headlines for the wrong reasons last April when he was disqualified from a match in Florida for making a racist comment towards opponent Donald Young.

After a dispute over a line call, Medvedev was reportedly heard to say to black umpire Sandy French: "I know that you are friends. I am sure about it."

Addressing the incident, Medvedev said: "All I can say about that is I'm not racist. It was a misunderstanding."

Nadal has struggled with his knees on grass since 2011 but was in supreme shape in winning a 10th French Open and carried that form into Wimbledon.

The world number two dismissed Australian John Millman for the loss of just six games, winning 6-1 6-3 6-2.

Nadal refused to be too positive, saying: "My knees are ready for the second round probably, that's all.

"And I am happy that I am here playing again in Wimbledon and with positive feelings in terms of health. That's the most important thing. "

Nick Kyrgios' Wimbledon lasted just two sets before the 20th seed pulled out with an ongoing hip problem.

Kyrgios had rated himself just 60-65 per cent fit before the start of the tournament and looked to be in tears at one changeover.

He pulled the plug after French opponent Pierre-Hugues Herbert took a 6-3 6-4 lead following consultation with the trainer.

Kyrgios has struggled with the hip issue for several months and aggravated it in a heavy fall at Queen's Club two weeks ago.

He said: ''I kind of knew I was in trouble. I have been feeling my hip ever since I fell over at Queen's. I never got it right. I was doing everything I could to help it, but just not enough time.

''It's my favourite tournament. I do well here every year. So it's tough for me to go out there and get beaten and pull out.''

Kyrgios is hopeful he will not need surgery, saying: "I'm obviously a little bit scared but I don't think I need it at the moment."

Two dark horses both eased into round two, with seventh seed Marin Cilic beating Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 6-2 6-3 and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga seeing off wild card Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-2 6-2.