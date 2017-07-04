Broad hopes England captaincy can lift Root to 'the next level' as a Test player

England bowler Stuart Broad hopes captaincy can raise Joe Root to "the next level" as a Test player.

Root was named as Alastair Cook's successor back in February but will be leading the side for the first time when the Investec Series opener against South Africa gets under way at Lord's on Thursday.

The Yorkshire batsman is already seen as the best player in the team but Broad is not concerned about the 26-year-old taking on too much and instead expects him to thrive.

"Joe's not had a huge amount of captaincy experience because he played for England from a young age but he's learned the game at the top level," Broad told Sky Sports News HQ.

"I think it will take his game to the next level, if he can go any higher. He'll really thrive off the extra responsibility.

"He's an attacking cricketer, quite aggressive in the way he plays, so I think the team will take that sort of shape. He was announced a long time ago and now he has the chance to put things into place."

Broad had been an injury doubt for the series opener as he battled against a foot injury last week, but he has declared himself fully fit for action.

The 102-Test veteran was monitored in the nets and ultimately won his race to play in Nottinghamshire's Royal London One-Day Cup final victory over Surrey on Saturday.

After suffering no adverse reaction from his nine overs at the home of cricket he is more than happy to go again.

"I got through the Lord's final with no problems and bowled Wednesday and Friday before that with no pain," he said.

"I pulled up really well and I'll train again this afternoon and tomorrow, but I feel confident.

"I've been playing county cricket since early April, so I've got quite a lot of red ball and white ball cricket in. It was great to have the intensity of a Lord's final, to play in it but also to put my body to the test."

Root's Yorkshire team-mate Gary Ballance has been recalled for the Proteas series, having been dropped from the team twice in the past couple of years - most recently in October after a torrid stint on tour in Bangladesh.

The likes of Surrey opener Mark Stoneman and Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan had also been considered but Broad expects Ballance to repay the selectors' faith after lighting up the Specsavers County Championship this season.

"He's a fine player with an amazing Test record actually," said the seamer.

"He'll be thrilled to be in the squad and looking to make an instant impact. He's such a talented player.

"His numbers have been incredible, I think he's averaging nearly a hundred in the championship. He's been the star player in Division One and held the Yorkshire batting line-up together."

Although he will be buoyed by the chance to restate his credentials, Ballance may also think he is on his last chance at this level, adding to the importance of the next few days.

"He's a really strong character and I don't think he'll find it particularly tough," said Broad.

"The opportunity to be in the squad is exciting, getting the chance to score hundreds or take wickets at Lord's, win matches. You can't look at it as a pressure situation, you've got to enjoy yourself."

As for the tourists, they go into the match without captain Faf du Plessis, who returned home for the birth of his first child and will not be back in time for the match.

It is the last thing South Africa needed, particularly with star men Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers not on tour for fitness and availability reasons respectively.

Dean Elgar, who acclimatised for the series with an overseas spell at Somerset, will take the reins.

"He's their captain and a really consistent player but he's going to miss one Test, which is not a lot in a four-match series," said Broad.

"He's a good player who bats at five and holds their middle order together. It's interesting to see who they replace him with and if we can extract some kind of weakness there."