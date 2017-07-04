Novak Djokovic takes short cut to opening Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic breezed through to the second round of Wimbledon when opponent Martin Klizan retired during the second set on Centre Court.

The Slovakian has been struggling with a left calf injury for two months and it was clear from halfway through the first set that he was in no state to compete with Djokovic.

After two points of a Djokovic service game and with the second seed leading 6-3 2-0, Klizan gestured that he was done and shook hands.

A consoling hug from Djokovic and the £35,000 he will receive as a first-round loser no doubt softened the blow.

This was Djokovic's first grand slam match since his shocking capitulation to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

But the 30-year-old appeared rejuvenated by a week at the seaside in Eastbourne, going against the grain by playing a tournament just before a grand slam.

He has been reunited at Wimbledon with coach Andre Agassi, while former Croatian player Mario Ancic has joined the team for the first time this week.

Klizan, a left-hander with a big serve and forehand and penchant for a drop shot, can be an awkward opponent but had not won a match on grass since 2014.

The early stages were tight but Klizan, who retired during a match in Antalya last week, began hobbling at 3-3.

Djokovic broke serve in the eighth game before clinching the set with an ace.

Klizan had a conversation with the trainer at the change of ends and his decision to carry on was short-lived.

In the second round Djokovic will play Czech Adam Pavlasek, a 23-year-old best known as the former boyfriend of Petra Kvitova.