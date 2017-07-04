Roger Federer breaks Wimbledon record as Dolgopolov waves through Swiss ace

Roger Federer reached the second round of Wimbledon for the 15th consecutive year after opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov retired during the second set.

In what was a near repeat of the previous match on Centre Court, when Martin Klizan pulled the plug against Novak Djokovic, Dolgopolov retired with an ankle injury when trailing 6-3 3-0.

The victory means Federer has moved ahead of Jimmy Connors with his 85th match win at Wimbledon - the most of the open era.

The Swiss, who next plays either Dusan Lajovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas, is the favourite to win a record eighth title at the All England Club.