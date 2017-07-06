British Athletics admits it was unaware Theo Campbell was joining Love Island

British Athletics has confirmed it was unaware sprinter Theo Campbell was joining reality TV show Love Island.

The 25-year-old has appeared on the ITV2 programme this week after reaching the 400 metres final at the British Athletics World Championships Team Trials at the weekend.

A spokesman said: "British Athletics was unaware of Theo Campbell's participation in this reality TV show.

"With the IAAF World Championships in London just a month away, we would expect all those in contention for selection to be 100 per cent focused on their training and preparations to compete against the world's best athletes."

Campbell also competed for the British Athletics men's 4x400m relay team at the IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas earlier this year.

He finished seventh in the 400m in Birmingham at the weekend and is on the fringes of the British squad and is unlikely to feature as part of the relay squad in next month's World Championships in London.

Love Island is a show which takes single participants to a villa in Majorca and they try to pair off to win £50,000.