Daryl Powell pleased with Castleford's reaction as they make it perfect 10

Castleford coach Daryl Powell was delighted with the way his table-topping side responded to his half-time pep talk as they overcome a 16-0 deficit to win 25-24 at Wakefield.

Powell put his side's first-half performance down to a poor attitude and praised his players for turning the game on its head, although it needed a drop goal from Luke Gale inside the last two minutes to seal a 10th successive Super League win that enabled them to pull 10 points clear.

"We needed to change a few things at half-time," Powell said. "It was down to attitude, we needed to show we're the team we think we are.

"I'm not taking anything away from Wakefield, who pretty much dominated the first half, but our attitude was just not quite where it needed to be.

"We'd won nine games straight and I suppose it's human nature that you just dip a bit. It's a lesson for us that every week teams want to beat us.

"In the second half we looked completely different. O ur attitude was better and we started to get our game together. To do what did at the end showed a lot of character, it was a great response from us.

"I thought we did well to reel those points back. I never thought we were great - we stuttered a fair bit on attack - but it's a great example of how to win when you're under a bit of pressure.

"The spirit was incredible and if we had lost by a point I would have said the same."

Wakefield, who made their intentions clear by including four front-row forwards on the bench, dominated the Tigers pack in the first half and tries from prolific winger Ben Jones-Bishop and hooker Kyle Wood, plus four goals from Liam Finn, put them into a deserved comfortable interval lead.

Castleford stormed back with tries from winger Greg Eden, taking his tally for the season to 32 in Super League alone, prop Grant Millington and second rower Mike McMeeken to go in front for the first time.

In a tense final quarter, substitute prop David Fifita barged over for Wakefield's third try and Finn extended their lead to 24-18 with his sixth goal from as many attempts.

However, centre Jake Webster forced his way over for a 74th-minute try and, after levelling the scores with the successful conversion, Gale kept his nerve to slot over the all-important one-pointer, to the dismay of Wakefield coach Chris Chester.

"It was a tale of two halves," Chester said. "It was probably the best 40 minutes we've played all season in the first half. We were very aggressive from the kick-off and really took it to their pack and came up with some really good play.

"We let it slip in the second half and didn't react quick enough to the momentum swing.

"I thought when big Dave went over, we were in for a good night but we just came up short in the last minute.

"We're disappointed to lose it in the manner we did but t here are lots to be positive about. I thought for large parts we were quite dominant.

"I'm proud of the efforts - I never question the effort and grit of this team - we just needed to be a bit smarter in the last seven minutes when we went in front.

"It's a tough one to take because it's a derby but we're a good side and we can still get in that top fou r."