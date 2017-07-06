Steven Hansen unconcerned about throwing Jordie Barrett in for first Test start

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen says the All Blacks are excited about the "pretty cool and calm" Jordie Barrett's first Test start.

Barrett, the 20-year-old brother of All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett and replacement back-row forward Scott, has been called up at full-back for Saturday's Test series decider against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

New Zealand have not lost in Auckland since 1994, while they last suffered successive Test defeats on home soil 19 years ago.

So the pressure on Barrett could hardly be greater, along with the likes of centre Ngani Laumape, who replaces a suspended Sonny Bill Williams in midfield alongside Anton Lienert-Brown.

"He is very good in the air, and he is also a good defender," Hansen said.

"We have worked hard on his positioning, but he is a quality player. He played well for the Hurricanes against the Lions, and we have confidence in him.

"He comes from fairly good stock, and he is a pretty cool and calm sort of bloke. We would not have picked him if we didn't think he could go out there and play.

"Whatever happens on Saturday, he is a young guy who is only going to get better and better."

The Lions' series-levelling victory in Wellington last weekend - a 24-21 verdict secured by Owen Farrell's late penalty - means the tourists are one win away from securing Test series glory for the first time against New Zealand since 1971.

It promises to be an epic occasion, and one that Hansen is relishing.

"I am feeling good," Hansen told reporters in Auckland on Thursday.

"We have lost games of rugby before, you know. Every week there is pressure in rugby, and you have to embrace it and walk towards it.

"But real pressure is having to give someone CPR and then maybe telling their loved ones they haven't made it. What we are doing is playing a game of rugby.

"This is a young team, and whatever happens in this game, we will be better for it.

"Is there more pressure than last week? No. We are expected to win every game we play, and on Saturday it is going to be physical. Every Test match is won up-front, and this will be no different.

"The Lions series is hugely significant because it only happens once every 12 years.

"But it won't define this team whether we win, lose or draw. This is a young team that will only get better."