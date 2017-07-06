Swansea seal £11million swoop for Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa from Las Palmas

Swansea have completed the £11million signing of Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa on a four-year deal, the Premier League club have announced.

Mesa joins from Las Palmas, where he spent seven seasons and helped the Canary Islands club win promotion to LaLiga in 2015.

The 28-year-old becomes Swansea boss Paul Clement's third summer signing following Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder and England Under-21 striker Tammy Abraham, signed on a season-long loan from Chelsea.